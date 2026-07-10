Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy Rating

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.68% from the company's current price.

JXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jackson Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jackson Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.40.

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Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $110.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.68. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $82.65 and a one year high of $123.61.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 58.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company's stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company's core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

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