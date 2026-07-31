Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Jacobs Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Jacobs Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $132.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $105.68 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average of $129.15.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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