Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.1%

J stock opened at $131.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.32. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $105.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,764.43. This represents a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 828.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,434,000 after buying an additional 1,184,068 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,338,698 shares of the company's stock worth $177,324,000 after acquiring an additional 952,151 shares during the period. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 723,533 shares of the company's stock worth $95,839,000 after acquiring an additional 567,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,194,000 after acquiring an additional 525,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company's stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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