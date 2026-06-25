Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on J. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $122.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $105.68 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The stock's 50-day moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day moving average is $130.28.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 403 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,137.79. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,764.43. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 828.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,988 shares of the company's stock worth $174,434,000 after buying an additional 1,184,068 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,338,698 shares of the company's stock worth $177,324,000 after buying an additional 952,151 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 723,533 shares of the company's stock worth $95,839,000 after buying an additional 567,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,681 shares of the company's stock worth $447,673,000 after buying an additional 552,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company's stock worth $168,194,000 after buying an additional 525,291 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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