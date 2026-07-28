Jacobs Solutions (J) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to post earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $2.4036 billion for the quarter. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $135.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $105.68 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.19.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. This trade represents a 2.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,367,828 shares of the company's stock worth $975,942,000 after acquiring an additional 243,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,681 shares of the company's stock worth $447,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,277 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,040,383 shares of the company's stock worth $456,746,000 after purchasing an additional 108,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,646,374 shares of the company's stock worth $350,539,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,070,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,330,000 after purchasing an additional 178,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Further Reading

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