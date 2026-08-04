Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) Trading 10% Higher - Here's What Happened

Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $21.07. 165,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 702,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Jade Biosciences from $39.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jade Biosciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Jade Biosciences from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jade Biosciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBIO

Jade Biosciences Trading Up 10.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Jade Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jade Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in Jade Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,382,000. Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jade Biosciences during the first quarter worth $2,164,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,323,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $43,557,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jade Biosciences by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,400,708 shares of the company's stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,522 shares in the last quarter.

About Jade Biosciences

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small‐molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

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