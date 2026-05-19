Jae Kim Sells 1,422 Shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $1,356,516.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,844,065.35. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jae Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Jae Kim sold 1,933 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.99, for a total transaction of $1,838,263.67.

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Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $5.11 on Tuesday, hitting $890.09. 5,011,549 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230,191. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.04 and a 1 year high of $1,085.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $821.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 164.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.Lumentum's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.43.

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Trending Headlines about Lumentum

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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