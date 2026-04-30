James Klein Sells 310 Shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) insider James Klein sold 310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $28,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 428 shares in the company, valued at $38,948. This trade represents a 42.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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QCR Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of QCRH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 111,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company's 50-day moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.42. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.78.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $89.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from QCR's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. QCR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in QCR by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QCR from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on QCR from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on QCR from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded QCR from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCR

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

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