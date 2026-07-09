James Winston King Sells 1,684 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 1,684 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $219,997.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,921,551.52. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, James Winston King sold 999 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $118,621.26.

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Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.47. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.30 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $372.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Guidewire Software's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 127.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 246 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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