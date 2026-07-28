Jamie Leigh Cook Sells 14,074 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA - Get Free Report) SVP Jamie Leigh Cook sold 14,074 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $211,532.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.46. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The stock's 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.57%.The firm had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPAA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Motorcar Parts of America from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Motorcar Parts of America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,796 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 960,289 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 169,979 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 692,502 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 532,869 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 316,461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 505,955 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 248,637 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc is a leading North American designer, manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket automotive replacement parts. The company's product portfolio spans collision and mechanical components, providing solutions for steering and suspension, brake systems, engine cooling, electrical and drivelines. Through a combination of proprietary brands and exclusive licensing agreements, Motorcar Parts of America offers an extensive selection of both new and remanufactured parts to meet the needs of automotive service professionals and retailers.

In addition to its core collision and under-hood product lines, the company markets specialty items such as performance accessories, tools and equipment.

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