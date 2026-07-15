JAN (NYSE:JAN) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $29.5690, with a volume of 62218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

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Key Stories Impacting JAN

Here are the key news stories impacting JAN this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings were solid, with revenue beating expectations and full-year guidance maintained, which helps support the stock’s longer-term setup.

Recent earnings were solid, with revenue beating expectations and full-year guidance maintained, which helps support the stock’s longer-term setup. Neutral Sentiment: No new material press release or event appears to be driving today’s weakness, pointing to a lack of fresh upside catalyst.

No new material press release or event appears to be driving today’s weakness, pointing to a lack of fresh upside catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company’s strong revenue surprise and continued guidance indicate underlying business momentum and may help limit downside.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JAN from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of JAN in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JAN from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JAN from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of JAN in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Read Our Latest Report on JAN

JAN Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.88 and a beta of 2.16.

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.96 million. JAN has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS.

JAN Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. JAN's payout ratio is currently -1,140.00%.

About JAN

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

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