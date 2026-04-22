Jan Roger Goetgeluk Sells 112,563 Shares of Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) Stock

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) CEO Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 112,563 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $783,438.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,309,689 shares in the company, valued at $29,995,435.44. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jan Roger Goetgeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 24,990 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $165,433.80.

On Thursday, April 16th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 9,323 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $57,243.22.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 8,185 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $52,384.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 6,713 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $43,164.59.

On Monday, April 13th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 3,842 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $23,705.14.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 7,889 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $50,568.49.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 6,534 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $40,510.80.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 4,278 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $25,454.10.

On Monday, April 6th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 5,994 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $36,083.88.

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Virtuix Price Performance

NASDAQ VTIX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. The company's stock had a trading volume of 681,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57. Virtuix Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Virtuix to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Virtuix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Virtuix in a research report on Monday. They issued a "sell (e-)" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Virtuix

Virtuix Company Profile

Virtuix NASDAQ: VTIX is a company that develops and commercializes hardware and software for immersive virtual reality (VR) locomotion and related experiences. Its core focus is on enabling natural movement inside virtual environments through purpose-built platforms and systems that pair motion-control hardware with software integrations for games, training and location-based entertainment.

The company is best known for its Omni family of omnidirectional locomotion platforms, which are designed to allow users to walk, run and maneuver in 360 degrees within a virtual space while remaining stationary in the real world.

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