Jan Roger Goetgeluk Sells 8,185 Shares of Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) Stock

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) CEO Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 8,185 shares of Virtuix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $52,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,456,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,522,016. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jan Roger Goetgeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 9,323 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $57,243.22.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 6,713 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $43,164.59.

On Monday, April 13th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 3,842 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $23,705.14.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 7,889 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $50,568.49.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 6,534 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $40,510.80.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 4,278 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $25,454.10.

On Monday, April 6th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 5,994 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $36,083.88.

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Virtuix Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 226,370 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,724. Virtuix Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52.

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTIX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Virtuix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Virtuix to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtuix has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virtuix

About Virtuix

Virtuix NASDAQ: VTIX is a company that develops and commercializes hardware and software for immersive virtual reality (VR) locomotion and related experiences. Its core focus is on enabling natural movement inside virtual environments through purpose-built platforms and systems that pair motion-control hardware with software integrations for games, training and location-based entertainment.

The company is best known for its Omni family of omnidirectional locomotion platforms, which are designed to allow users to walk, run and maneuver in 360 degrees within a virtual space while remaining stationary in the real world.

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