Free Trial
→ Is Trump Done? Shocking leak… (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Jan Roger Goetgeluk Sells 8,185 Shares of Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026

Key Points

  • CEO Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold multiple tranches of Virtuix stock in early April — about 52,758 shares in total, including 8,185 shares on April 15 at $6.40 — leaving him with roughly 4.46 million shares valued at about $28.5 million.
  • Shares traded near $6.17 (up ~1.3% intraday) while the company reported a ($0.09) EPS loss last quarter on $0.96 million revenue, and analysts maintain a consensus "Hold" rating.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) CEO Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 8,185 shares of Virtuix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $52,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,456,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,522,016. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jan Roger Goetgeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 16th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 9,323 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $57,243.22.
  • On Tuesday, April 14th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 6,713 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $43,164.59.
  • On Monday, April 13th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 3,842 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $23,705.14.
  • On Thursday, April 9th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 7,889 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $50,568.49.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 6,534 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $40,510.80.
  • On Tuesday, April 7th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 4,278 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $25,454.10.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 5,994 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $36,083.88.

Virtuix Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 226,370 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,724. Virtuix Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52.

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTIX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Virtuix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Virtuix to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtuix has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virtuix

About Virtuix

(Get Free Report)

Virtuix NASDAQ: VTIX is a company that develops and commercializes hardware and software for immersive virtual reality (VR) locomotion and related experiences. Its core focus is on enabling natural movement inside virtual environments through purpose-built platforms and systems that pair motion-control hardware with software integrations for games, training and location-based entertainment.

The company is best known for its Omni family of omnidirectional locomotion platforms, which are designed to allow users to walk, run and maneuver in 360 degrees within a virtual space while remaining stationary in the real world.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Virtuix Right Now?

Before you consider Virtuix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Virtuix wasn't on the list.

While Virtuix currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Millionaire Warns 'Get Out While There's Still Time'
Millionaire Warns 'Get Out While There's Still Time'
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines