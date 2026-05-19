Janel Riley Sells 3,481 Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) CAO Janel Riley sold 3,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.32, for a total transaction of $672,946.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,504,191.16. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Janel Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Janel Riley sold 3,333 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $656,434.35.

On Thursday, March 5th, Janel Riley sold 23,332 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $4,433,080.00.

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Cloudflare Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $5.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,574,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,881. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of -827.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.93 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a "peer perform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $236.68.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare announced a collaboration with Anthropic to launch Cloudflare Environments for Claude Managed Agents , which could strengthen its positioning in AI infrastructure and developer tooling. Cloudflare Brings Secure, Scalable Sandboxes to Claude Managed Agents

Cloudflare announced a collaboration with Anthropic to launch , which could strengthen its positioning in AI infrastructure and developer tooling. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Cloudflare’s AI-first pivot and workforce reduction as part of a strategy to improve efficiency while expanding AI products, which may be viewed as a margin and growth catalyst. Cloudflare Reshapes Business With AI Pivot And 20% Workforce Cut

Recent coverage highlighted Cloudflare’s AI-first pivot and workforce reduction as part of a strategy to improve efficiency while expanding AI products, which may be viewed as a margin and growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest in AI-linked internet software names and a sectorwide lift after a strong Cisco report have also helped sentiment around NET. Why Cloudflare (NET) Stock Is Trading Up Today

Investor interest in AI-linked internet software names and a sectorwide lift after a strong Cisco report have also helped sentiment around NET. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary continues to group Cloudflare with other AI software beneficiaries, but this is more sentiment-driven than a new fundamental update. Fastly's Compute Revenues Surge: Is AI Demand Powering Growth?

Analyst and media commentary continues to group Cloudflare with other AI software beneficiaries, but this is more sentiment-driven than a new fundamental update. Negative Sentiment: Chief accounting officer Janel Riley sold shares in two separate transactions, and CFO Thomas J. Seifert also sold 10,000 shares, which can create some short-term pressure even though all were under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 693.3% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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