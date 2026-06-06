Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.8462.

Several research firms have weighed in on JANX. JonesTrading lowered their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

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Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9%

JANX stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $814.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.53. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In other news, VP Maria Dobek sold 2,038 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $28,878.46. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 32,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,265.90. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Janeen Noel Doyle sold 4,059 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,947.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,065,452.23. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,403 shares of the company's stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 186,394 shares of the company's stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,424 shares of the company's stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 112,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,353 shares of the company's stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company's stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

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