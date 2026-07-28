Jason Estes Sells 3,225 Shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) VP Jason Estes sold 3,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $159,669.75. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 101,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,044,969.98. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Bank7 Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. 7,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19. Bank7 Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $479.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). Bank7 had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank7 from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank7 from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research cut Bank7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank7 from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank7

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,312,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter valued at $2,803,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 472,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,174 shares of the company's stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank7 by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corporation, through its subsidiary Bank7, National Association, is a regional banking organization that offers a full range of deposit and lending products to both consumer and commercial clients. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio encompasses residential and commercial real estate loans, small business loans and consumer credit products.

Complementing its core banking services, Bank7 provides digital banking solutions such as online and mobile platforms for account management, bill payment and remote check deposit.

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