Jayshree Ullal Sells 234,578 Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total transaction of $43,908,310.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,134,207 shares in the company, valued at $961,020,866.26. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total transaction of $45,616,547.74.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $2,140,947.36.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 93,861 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $15,822,148.77.

On Monday, April 20th, Jayshree Ullal sold 306,139 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.31, for a total value of $51,220,116.09.

On Thursday, April 16th, Jayshree Ullal sold 350,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.32, for a total value of $55,762,000.00.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $182.18. 7,561,251 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,768,309. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day moving average of $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $229.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.68 and a 12 month high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,558,563,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,032,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,098 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,240,951 shares of the technology company's stock worth $520,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,829 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $198,285,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial raised Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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