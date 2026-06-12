Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.0588.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial set a $256.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $236.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $243.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,802.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 22.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 384,682 shares in the company, valued at $73,281,921. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,446,209. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,741 shares of company stock worth $2,287,143 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,652,000 after purchasing an additional 209,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 197,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company's stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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