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JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
JD Sports Fashion logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on JD Sports Fashion and set a GBX 100 price target, implying 11.78% potential upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: the stock has three Buy, four Hold, and one Sell rating, resulting in an overall “Hold” consensus and an average price target of GBX 233.
  • JD Sports opened at GBX 89.46, with a £4.63 billion market capitalization. Its latest quarterly results included GBX 8.63 EPS, GBX 1,266.20 billion in revenue, a 14.97% return on equity, and a 3.17% net margin.
  • Five stocks we like better than JD Sports Fashion.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 100 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 94 price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 460 target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 840 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 155 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 86 to GBX 83 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 233.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

LON:JD opened at GBX 89.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23. The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 894.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business had revenue of GBX 1,266.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD Sports Fashion will post 15.037961 earnings per share for the current year.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands.

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Analyst Recommendations for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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