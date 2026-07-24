JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 86 to GBX 83 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 100 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 94 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 460 price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 840 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 85.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business had revenue of GBX 1,266.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that JD Sports Fashion will post 15.037961 EPS for the current year.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands.

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