Jeff Baker Sells 6,455 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Jeff Baker sold 6,455 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $429,322.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $476,677.17. The trade was a 47.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jeff Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jeff Baker sold 4 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $382.76.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Jeff Baker sold 1,320 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $131,762.40.

On Thursday, May 14th, Jeff Baker sold 42,515 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $4,844,159.10.

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CoreWeave Trading Up 21.9%

CoreWeave stock traded up $13.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,937,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,311,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 7.17. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.55 and a 52-week high of $153.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Defense and intelligence partnership: CoreWeave is teaming with Leidos to provide secure, sovereign AI-cloud infrastructure for U.S. defense, national security and intelligence agencies. Leidos will handle mission integration and secure architecture, while CoreWeave supplies its AI-native cloud platform. The agreement could expand CoreWeave’s addressable market and support demand for classified-data-center capacity. Leidos and CoreWeave collaboration announcement

CoreWeave is teaming with Leidos to provide secure, sovereign AI-cloud infrastructure for U.S. defense, national security and intelligence agencies. Leidos will handle mission integration and secure architecture, while CoreWeave supplies its AI-native cloud platform. The agreement could expand CoreWeave’s addressable market and support demand for classified-data-center capacity. Positive Sentiment: Revenue outlook and customer demand: Oppenheimer expects second-quarter revenue near the high end of CoreWeave’s $2.45 billion–$2.60 billion guidance. Separately, Meta could commit as much as $35.2 billion under existing and expanded agreements with CoreWeave, reinforcing the company’s contracted-demand story, although Meta may eventually compete with its cloud suppliers. CoreWeave Q2 revenue outlook

Oppenheimer expects second-quarter revenue near the high end of CoreWeave’s $2.45 billion–$2.60 billion guidance. Separately, Meta could commit as much as $35.2 billion under existing and expanded agreements with CoreWeave, reinforcing the company’s contracted-demand story, although Meta may eventually compete with its cloud suppliers. Positive Sentiment: Sector rebound: CoreWeave joined a sharp recovery in AI-infrastructure stocks, with investors rotating back into high-growth “neocloud” companies after the recent selloff. AI cloud stocks rebound

CoreWeave joined a sharp recovery in AI-infrastructure stocks, with investors rotating back into high-growth “neocloud” companies after the recent selloff. Neutral Sentiment: High volatility and earnings focus: CRWV remains well below its 52-week high, with investors awaiting the company’s upcoming earnings report for evidence that rapid revenue growth is translating into improving margins and cash flow.

CRWV remains well below its 52-week high, with investors awaiting the company’s upcoming earnings report for evidence that rapid revenue growth is translating into improving margins and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Debt and default concerns: Reports that CoreWeave’s credit-default-swap market implies roughly 50% default odds have renewed scrutiny of its GPU-financing model. Analysts also point to heavy capital spending, substantial debt and weak profitability as risks to future returns. CoreWeave credit risk report

Reports that CoreWeave’s credit-default-swap market implies roughly 50% default odds have renewed scrutiny of its GPU-financing model. Analysts also point to heavy capital spending, substantial debt and weak profitability as risks to future returns. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Brannin McBee sold 250,000 shares worth approximately $17.8 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, adding to investor concerns even though the transactions were scheduled in advance.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWV. BTIG Research started coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of CoreWeave to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after buying an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CoreWeave by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,652,129 shares of the company's stock worth $437,870,000 after buying an additional 653,398 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company's stock worth $333,260,000 after buying an additional 1,692,916 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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