Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $200.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAMT. Wall Street Zen raised Camtek from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Camtek from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.33.

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Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 705,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,382. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.88. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.61. Camtek has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $215.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.15 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.23%.The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 61.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Camtek

Here are the key news stories impacting Camtek this week:

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

Further Reading

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