Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $67.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 49.80% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.76.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,142,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,711,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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