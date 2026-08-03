Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group (LON:UU - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,350 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from £152.50 to GBX 1,340 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a "sector perform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,550 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,450 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,550 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,435.71.

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United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of UU opened at GBX 1,383 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.65. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,333.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,325.40.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 107.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 261.63 billion during the quarter. United Utilities Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 27.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Utilities Group will post 50.9730539 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Phil Aspin sold 24,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,306, for a total value of £320,831.96. Insiders bought 38 shares of company stock worth $51,768 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

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