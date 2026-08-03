Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
United Utilities Group logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies raised United Utilities’ price target to GBX 1,350 from GBX 1,320 but maintained a “hold” rating, implying 2.39% downside from the current price. The analyst consensus remains “Hold,” with an average target of GBX 1,435.71.
  • United Utilities shares traded up 0.2% at GBX 1,383, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately £9.47 billion. The stock carries a high P/E ratio of 74.65 and substantial debt relative to equity.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 107.10 and revenue of GBX 261.63 billion, alongside a 22.43% net margin and 27.72% return on equity. An insider recently sold 24,566 shares, while insiders own just 0.05% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,350 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from £152.50 to GBX 1,340 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a "sector perform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,550 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,450 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,550 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,435.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of UU opened at GBX 1,383 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.65. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,333.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,325.40.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 107.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 261.63 billion during the quarter. United Utilities Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 27.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Utilities Group will post 50.9730539 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Phil Aspin sold 24,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,306, for a total value of £320,831.96. Insiders bought 38 shares of company stock worth $51,768 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in United Utilities Group Right Now?

Before you consider United Utilities Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Utilities Group wasn't on the list.

While United Utilities Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines