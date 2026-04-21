Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Price

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.38% from the company's previous close.

SSNC has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.13.

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SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.66. 499,970 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,148. The company's 50-day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.19. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.62 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,824 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,765 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,147,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,485,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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