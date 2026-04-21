Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target to GBX 1,530

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,530 in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,290 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,500 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,250 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,386.20.

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Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 1,262.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £108.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 196.45 and a 12 month high of GBX 537.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,253.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,190.53.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 29.55 EPS for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a return on equity of 227.54% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other news, insider Angela Strank purchased 2,154 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,382 per share, for a total transaction of £29,768.28. Also, insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 4,155 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,314, for a total value of £54,596.70. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,109 and sold 135,679 shares valued at $157,528,662. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

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