Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra (LON:FORT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 160 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target points to a potential upside of 15.27% from the company's previous close.

FORT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Forterra from GBX 320 to GBX 250 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 170 target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Forterra from GBX 195 to GBX 180 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 200.

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Forterra Stock Performance

LON:FORT opened at GBX 138.80 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 135.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.02. The company has a market cap of £284.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 126.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 210.

Forterra (LON:FORT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 11.9888346 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nigel Lingwood bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 per share, with a total value of £33,250. Also, insider Neil Ash bought 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 per share, with a total value of £23,100. Over the last three months, insiders bought 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won't be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric. Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

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