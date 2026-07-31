Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Haleon (LON:HLN)

Haleon (LON:HLN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 400 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 325 target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Haleon from GBX 335 to GBX 315 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 512 price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 370 price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 395.33.

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Haleon Stock Down 0.3%

Haleon stock opened at GBX 367.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 349.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 363.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. Haleon has a one year low of GBX 317.80 and a one year high of GBX 416.10.

Haleon (LON:HLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 8.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haleon will post 19.5033282 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haleon

Haleon LSE / NYSE: HLN is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories - Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

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