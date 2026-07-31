Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Haleon (LON:HLN)

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Haleon logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on Haleon and maintained a GBX 400 price target, implying 8.84% upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst views remain mixed: Haleon has an overall “Hold” consensus, with three Buy, one Hold and two Sell ratings; the average price target is GBX 395.33.
  • Haleon shares opened at GBX 367.50 and have traded between GBX 317.80 and GBX 416.10 over the past year. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 8.60, with a 15.11% net margin and 10.30% return on equity.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Haleon (LON:HLN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 400 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 325 target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Haleon from GBX 335 to GBX 315 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 512 price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 370 price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 395.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLN

Haleon Stock Down 0.3%

Haleon stock opened at GBX 367.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 349.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 363.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. Haleon has a one year low of GBX 317.80 and a one year high of GBX 416.10.

Haleon (LON:HLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 8.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haleon will post 19.5033282 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon LSE / NYSE: HLN is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories - Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Haleon (LON:HLN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Haleon Right Now?

Before you consider Haleon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Haleon wasn't on the list.

While Haleon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines