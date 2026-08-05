Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 443 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective suggests a potential downside of 33.88% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 580 to GBX 650 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 680 to GBX 630 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 660 price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 626.60.

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Travis Perkins Stock Performance

TPK stock traded down GBX 8.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 670. 11,298,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 553.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 584.87. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 493.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 723.50.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 15.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Travis Perkins had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Travis Perkins will post 59.251837 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travis Perkins News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Travis Perkins this week:

Positive Sentiment: First-half profit increased as price increases and cost-cutting measures offset challenging market conditions. Management also highlighted operational progress and an improving balance sheet, supporting the turnaround narrative. Reuters article

First-half profit increased as price increases and cost-cutting measures offset challenging market conditions. Management also highlighted operational progress and an improving balance sheet, supporting the turnaround narrative. Positive Sentiment: Improved margins were the main catalyst behind the market’s favorable reaction. Reports said the company is moving in the right direction operationally, even though a broader recovery in merchanting has yet to arrive. Investors’ Chronicle article

Improved margins were the main catalyst behind the market’s favorable reaction. Reports said the company is moving in the right direction operationally, even though a broader recovery in merchanting has yet to arrive. Positive Sentiment: Peel Hunt reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 price target, indicating continued confidence in Travis Perkins’ recovery and margin-improvement strategy. Digital Look broker note

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products.

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