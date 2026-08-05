Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 5,500 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock's previous close.

CCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 4,068 to GBX 5,007 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,900 target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 4,500 to GBX 5,025 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 4,980.40.

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Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 4.0%

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up GBX 192.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,018.64. 1,560,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,159,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,270 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,195. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,740.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,474.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 126,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,591 per share, with a total value of £5,815,603.34. Insiders purchased 126,916 shares of company stock valued at $582,653,646 over the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 760 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

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