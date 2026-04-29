JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,586,410 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 7,539,846 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,703,265 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,685,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,097. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). JELD-WEN had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $801.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.20 million.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 125.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 436,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 242,883 shares during the last quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 125.0% during the first quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 72,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,218 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,859.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 89,266 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised JELD-WEN from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Read Our Latest Report on JELD

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN is a global manufacturer of windows and doors and related building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. The company's portfolio includes wood, vinyl and aluminum windows; interior wood doors; and exterior doors crafted from steel, fiberglass and composite materials. JELD-WEN's products are designed for new construction and remodeling applications, with an emphasis on quality, durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JELD-WEN has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a manufacturing footprint in North America, Europe and Australasia.

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