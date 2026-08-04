Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to announce earnings of $0.0950 per share and revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

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Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Up 3.2%

JRSH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 49,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,737. The firm's 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $61.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 269,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 111,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,424 shares of the company's stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,495 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,541 shares of the company's stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JRSH. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $5.00 price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JRSH

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings NASDAQ: JRSH is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, sportswear and swimwear. Founded in 1994 in the Jerash special economic zone of Jordan, the company has built a vertically integrated production model that spans product design, raw material sourcing, fabric printing, sewing and finishing. By controlling each stage of the manufacturing process, Jerash maintains strict quality standards and achieves competitive lead times for its apparel collections.

Operating state-of-the-art facilities in Jordan with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Jerash produces both proprietary brands and private-label merchandise for major retailers.

Further Reading

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