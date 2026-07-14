Jernigan Capital (NASDAQ:JCAP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCAP - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and traded as high as $19.45. Jernigan Capital shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 380,397 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCAP. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jernigan Capital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Our Latest Report on JCAP

Jernigan Capital Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29.

Jernigan Capital (NASDAQ:JCAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jernigan Capital, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jernigan Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Jernigan Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCAP. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,364 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust NYSE: JCAP that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities with a view to eventual outright ownership of facilities the Company finances. The Company's mission is to maximize shareholder value by accumulating a multi-billion dollar investment portfolio consisting of the newest, most attractive and best located self-storage facilities in the United States through a talented and experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community.

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