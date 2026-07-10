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Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Jeronimo Martins SGPS logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jeronimo Martins SGPS saw a sharp increase in trading volume, with about 41,072 shares changing hands, up 87% from the prior session, while the stock dipped slightly to $37.33.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus, with recent upgrades from Kepler Capital Markets and reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings from Citigroup and Barclays, though Zacks Research issued a strong sell.
  • The company recently missed earnings expectations on EPS but slightly beat revenue estimates, and analysts still expect full-year EPS of 2.78; Jeronimo Martins operates food retail and distribution businesses in Portugal and Poland.
  • Five stocks we like better than Jeronimo Martins SGPS.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session's volume of 21,995 shares.The stock last traded at $37.33 and had previously closed at $37.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on JRONY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a report on Monday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research note on Monday. They issued a "moderate buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jeronimo Martins SGPS

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jeronimo Martins SGPS

(Get Free Report)

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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