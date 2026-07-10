Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session's volume of 21,995 shares.The stock last traded at $37.33 and had previously closed at $37.67.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on JRONY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a report on Monday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research note on Monday. They issued a "moderate buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jeronimo Martins SGPS

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jeronimo Martins SGPS

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

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