Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Price Up 0.2% - Here's What Happened

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Jersey Electricity Price Performance

Jersey Electricity plc ( LON:JEL Get Free Report )'s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 446 and last traded at GBX 446. 662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 453.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 462.36. The firm has a market cap of £136.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions. It also offers consulting services, including mechanical, electrical, and public health services for construction projects, businesses, and buildings; maintains and sells refrigeration and catering equipment; and operates and leases Powerhouse retail park to retailers.

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