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Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Price Up 0.2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Jersey Electricity logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jersey Electricity shares rose 0.2% to GBX 446 on Tuesday, with just 662 shares traded—an 86% decline versus the average session volume of 4,725.
  • The firm has a market cap of £136.65 million, a PE of 12.42, debt-to-equity of 13.72, current/quick ratios around 2.8–2.9, and a low volatility beta of 0.24, while its price sits below both the 50‑day (GBX 453.19) and 200‑day (GBX 462.36) moving averages.
  • Jersey Electricity generates, transmits, distributes and supplies electricity in Jersey and offers energy-transition products and services—such as renewable energy, electric heating and transport, consulting, and retail operations at its Powerhouse park.
  • Five stocks we like better than Jersey Electricity.

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 446 and last traded at GBX 446. 662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445.

Jersey Electricity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 453.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 462.36. The firm has a market cap of £136.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions. It also offers consulting services, including mechanical, electrical, and public health services for construction projects, businesses, and buildings; maintains and sells refrigeration and catering equipment; and operates and leases Powerhouse retail park to retailers.

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