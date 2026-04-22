JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Down 4.7% - What's Next?

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.2020. Approximately 3,313,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 24,264,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

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Key Stories Impacting JetBlue Airways

Here are the key news stories impacting JetBlue Airways this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Seaport Research Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.75.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 25.62% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. JetBlue Airways's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,517 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 639.1% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,839 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 12,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company's stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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