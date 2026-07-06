JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.96 and last traded at $96.9140, with a volume of 220992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.81.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JFrog from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson set a $90.00 price target on JFrog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Trading Up 2.5%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.30 and a beta of 1.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The company had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 5,654 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $478,837.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 209,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,755,936.02. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $13,498,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,539,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $498,458,029.62. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 941,699 shares of company stock worth $74,009,302. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 1.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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