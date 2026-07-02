JFrog Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,348 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 108% compared to the typical volume of 2,577 call options.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson set a $90.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.48.

View Our Latest Report on JFrog

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $10,300,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,224,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,776,315.52. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $7,873,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,658,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,086,765.60. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 941,699 shares of company stock worth $74,009,302. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JFrog by 48.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 14.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company's stock worth $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,784 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ FROG traded up $4.20 on Thursday, reaching $94.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,321. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.61 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $95.39. The business's 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.56.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. JFrog's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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