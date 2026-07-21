JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.3750.

JKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut JinkoSolar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group raised JinkoSolar from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of JKS opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.88. The company's fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $881.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.51.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.32. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 837.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. JinkoSolar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.20%.

Insider Transactions at JinkoSolar

In other JinkoSolar news, Director Wing Keong Siew sold 16,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $263,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,300. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xianhua Li sold 1,280,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $32,678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,349,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $264,225,594.36. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,312,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,000 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 7,086 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company's stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: JKS is a vertically integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer headquartered in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in the design, development and production of high-performance solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells and related components. Since its founding in 2006, JinkoSolar has become one of the world's largest solar module suppliers, known for delivering reliable products to utility, commercial and residential customers.

JinkoSolar's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of monocrystalline and polycrystalline PV modules, including half-cell, bifacial and high-efficiency Tiger module series.

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