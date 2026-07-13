John C.M. Farquhar Sells 22,562 Shares of Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Stock

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL - Get Free Report) CEO John C.M. Farquhar sold 22,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $626,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 435,373 shares in the company, valued at $12,081,600.75. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John C.M. Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, John C.M. Farquhar sold 38,900 shares of Heartflow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, John C.M. Farquhar sold 22,562 shares of Heartflow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $643,017.00.

On Monday, May 11th, John C.M. Farquhar sold 22,562 shares of Heartflow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $657,005.44.

Get Heartflow alerts: Sign Up

Heartflow Price Performance

Shares of HTFL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,071. Heartflow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Heartflow, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heartflow from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Heartflow from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Heartflow in a report on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair began coverage on Heartflow in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Heartflow from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTFL

Institutional Trading of Heartflow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartflow during the third quarter worth $9,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Heartflow in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,887,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Heartflow during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,654,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC lifted its position in Heartflow by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Heartflow by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501,165 shares of the company's stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 348,753 shares during the last quarter.

Heartflow Company Profile

HeartFlow, Inc NASDAQ: HTFL is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company's core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow's analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow's cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Heartflow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Heartflow wasn't on the list.

While Heartflow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here