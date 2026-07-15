John Marshall Bancorp (JMSB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $17.4080 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 19.27%.The business had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. On average, analysts expect John Marshall Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of JMSB stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. John Marshall Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $307.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company's fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68.

John Marshall Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. John Marshall Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JMSB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of John Marshall Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised John Marshall Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised John Marshall Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on John Marshall Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Marshall Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. The Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, DC The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area.

Before you consider John Marshall Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and John Marshall Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While John Marshall Bancorp currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here