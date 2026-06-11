John Rogers Jr Purchases 7,500 Shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) Director John Rogers, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $263,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 117,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,524.28. This represents a 6.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts: Sign Up

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $69.49.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.44 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Ryan Specialty announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,639 shares of the company's stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the company's stock worth $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,055 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 332,823 shares of the company's stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,586 shares of the company's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ryan Specialty from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryan Specialty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryan Specialty wasn't on the list.

While Ryan Specialty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here