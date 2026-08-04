John Seaman III Sells 650 Shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI - Get Free Report) EVP John Seaman III sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $54,996.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,913.52. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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C&F Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFFI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. C&F Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $274.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.37 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.91%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. C&F Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in C&F Financial by 110.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,611 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,088 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in C&F Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 2,137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, C&F Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on CFFI

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for C&F Bank, a community‐focused financial institution headquartered in Stephens City, Virginia. Founded in 1921, the company has grown from a single local bank into a regional franchise serving both retail and commercial clients. While the holding company trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker CFFI, its principal activities remain centered on traditional banking services designed to foster long-term relationships within its communities.

C&F Bank offers a full suite of deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and consumer and commercial loan facilities.

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