John Stipancich Sells 2,000 Shares of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) EVP John Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,634 shares in the company, valued at $13,507,067.70. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Roper Technologies Trading Up 5.2%

NASDAQ ROP traded up $19.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $394.59. 519,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,067. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $564.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Roper Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,092,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,266,604,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,172,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,873,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $828,821,000 after purchasing an additional 184,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $355.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $466.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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