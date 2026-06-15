Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.23 and last traded at $147.6530, with a volume of 261481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.96.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company's fifty day moving average is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,684,645 shares of the company's stock worth $3,165,286,000 after acquiring an additional 163,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,655,105 shares of the company's stock worth $2,712,949,000 after purchasing an additional 718,245 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239,953 shares of the company's stock worth $2,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 280,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,916,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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