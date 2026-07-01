Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.43 and last traded at $150.42, with a volume of 2618331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.11.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.28. The company has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,324,000 after buying an additional 5,346,130 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 157.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,965,212 shares of the company's stock worth $781,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,047 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock worth $483,281,000 after buying an additional 2,675,157 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock worth $1,916,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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