Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $154.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock's current price.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.20.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,772. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $151.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.550 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 747.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Key Johnson Controls International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Controls International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $1.42 versus the $1.30 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $6.61 billion, topping the $6.46 billion forecast. GAAP EPS was $1.23. Johnson Controls earnings results

Adjusted EPS was $1.42 versus the $1.30 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $6.61 billion, topping the $6.46 billion forecast. GAAP EPS was $1.23. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook. Adjusted EPS guidance increased to approximately $5.05, above the roughly $4.90 analyst consensus, while fourth-quarter guidance of $1.55 also exceeded expectations. The company expects about 8% full-year organic sales growth. Johnson Controls raises fiscal 2026 guidance

Adjusted EPS guidance increased to approximately $5.05, above the roughly $4.90 analyst consensus, while fourth-quarter guidance of $1.55 also exceeded expectations. The company expects about 8% full-year organic sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Data-center demand is strengthening the growth outlook. Orders increased 27% organically, backlog climbed 32% to $21.0 billion, and management said data centers could eventually represent approximately one-third of the business. These trends support better visibility into future revenue and earnings. Johnson Controls data-center demand

Orders increased 27% organically, backlog climbed 32% to $21.0 billion, and management said data centers could eventually represent approximately one-third of the business. These trends support better visibility into future revenue and earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Trading signals and analyst sentiment are broadly constructive. Call-option volume was unusually high, with investors purchasing about 4,620 calls, roughly 73% above average. Analysts’ average rating remains “Moderate Buy,” although these indicators do not guarantee further gains. Johnson Controls unusual options volume

Call-option volume was unusually high, with investors purchasing about 4,620 calls, roughly 73% above average. Analysts’ average rating remains “Moderate Buy,” although these indicators do not guarantee further gains. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional activity is mixed. Recent filings show more insider sales than purchases, while several major institutions reduced holdings even as others added shares. This may temper enthusiasm but is secondary to the earnings and guidance improvements. Johnson Controls institutional and insider activity

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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