Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.0476.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price objective on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JCI opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $73.55 and a one year high of $146.49. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $137.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.59.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vergnano acquired 7,665 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,684,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,165,286,000 after acquiring an additional 163,167 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,655,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,712,949,000 after acquiring an additional 718,245 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 280,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,916,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $927,739,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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