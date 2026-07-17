Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim's price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.13% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a $290.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $263.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $249.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.19 and a 200 day moving average of $234.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $601.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $162.30 and a 52 week high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The business's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson beat second-quarter estimates, with EPS of $2.90 and revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong growth in Innovative Medicine and products like Darzalex, Tremfya, and Spravato. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson beat second-quarter estimates, with EPS of $2.90 and revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong growth in Innovative Medicine and products like Darzalex, Tremfya, and Spravato. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance after the beat, signaling management sees continued momentum beyond its legacy drugs and improving demand across its pharma and medtech businesses. Article Title

The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance after the beat, signaling management sees continued momentum beyond its legacy drugs and improving demand across its pharma and medtech businesses. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary point to growing confidence in J&J’s pipeline, with upbeat conference-call takeaways suggesting momentum could carry into 2027. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary point to growing confidence in J&J’s pipeline, with upbeat conference-call takeaways suggesting momentum could carry into 2027. Positive Sentiment: Spravato sales surged, which also supports the broader view that J&J has growth opportunities in newer therapeutic areas, not just its older blockbuster drugs. Article Title

Spravato sales surged, which also supports the broader view that J&J has growth opportunities in newer therapeutic areas, not just its older blockbuster drugs. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared its quarterly dividend, reinforcing its defensive income appeal for long-term holders. Article Title

The company declared its quarterly dividend, reinforcing its defensive income appeal for long-term holders. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and guidance hike, shares sold off in early trading as investors appeared to focus on slower overall profit growth, a slight MedTech miss, and the market’s high bar for large-cap healthcare names. Article Title

Despite the beat and guidance hike, shares sold off in early trading as investors appeared to focus on slower overall profit growth, a slight MedTech miss, and the market’s high bar for large-cap healthcare names. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious because talc litigation and mixed MedTech execution continue to create uncertainty around the stock’s risk/reward profile. Article Title

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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