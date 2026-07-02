Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $260.23 and last traded at $260.9590, with a volume of 1152175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.98.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.70.

Read Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.7%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $232.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.68. The company has a market cap of $627.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Adelphi Trust Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adelphi Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 125.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 145,368 shares of the company's stock worth $36,919,000 after buying an additional 80,814 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here